All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Autumn aerial footage over the river Siberia
R
By Romalishin
- Stock footage ID: 1083466834
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|29 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|59.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Aerial landscape of nature scene Palm trees in lagoon. Amazon scene. Palm trees in lagoon.Nature scene. Wild life forest. Amazon Brazil. Amazon Forest. Amazon enchanted forest. Wildlife background.
Related video keywords
4k resolutionaerialaerial footageaerial viewautumnautumn colorsbackgroundsbeautifulcopterdaydronedrone viewearthenvironmentflightflyingforestgreenheighthillislandlandscapemountainmountain forestmountainsnaturalnatureoutdoorsquadcopterriversceneryscenicseasonsiberiaskyskylinespruce treetoptop shottourismtraveltreetreesviewwaterwildwoods