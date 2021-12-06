All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Family team success. Silhouette of group people. Climb to the top of mountain. Helping hand family victory. Teamwork concept. Business handshake. Helping hand of business people. Teamwork is path to success
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083466741
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|126.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Same model in other videos
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:29Happy big family in Park at sunset. People on walk have fun. Mom dad son and daughters walk together in field. People holding hands, teamwork. Family trip on foot. Happy big family concept
4k00:08Teamwork business group. Travel partners climb to top. Group of tourists lend helping hand while climbing to top of mountain. Helping hand in business. Climbing teamwork concept. Climb friend hand
hd00:13Happy family run in park at sunset. Teamwork. Parents and daughter are run at sunset. Silhouette of running happy family in park. Children are running. Silhouette of happy family in park
hd00:12Silhouette of happy family at sunset plants tree. Senior farmer with children is planting tree. Silhouette of farmer family at sunset. Happy family with shovel and watering pad planting plant in soil
4k00:11Delivery of medicines and products. Mask and gloved delivery man delivers box by car. Safe delivery during outbreak of coronavirus. Man in mask and gloves puts box in the car. Volunteer helping hand
Related video keywords
adventure womanaid helpbackground adventurebusiness backgroundbusiness peoplebusinessman challengechallenge cliffclimb climbercloud securitycompany strengthconcept couplecouple natureexercise challengeextreme friendfriendship conceptfuture hopegive receivegrab armhand exercisehandshake tourismhelp handhelp personhelping handhuman resourcesleader hikerman mountainmountain peakmountain topopportunity successpair partnerpartnership - teamworkpeak personpeople cooperationrelationship friendrescue teamrescue workerrock climberrock rescueservice socialsilhouette sportsport conceptstrength successsunrise skysunset landscapesupport teamteamwork conceptteamwork supporttogether teamworktrust friendwork life