 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial view of the Black Sea shore line near Vadu village, Romania. Beautiful sea coast on chilly winter day

a

By aaltair

  • Stock footage ID: 1083466684
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4298.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.4 MB

Related stock videos

Perspective View Animation Of Giant Hurricane Seen From Outer Space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
4k00:15Perspective View Animation Of Giant Hurricane Seen From Outer Space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Aerial view of Istanbul Bosphorus and Turkish Flag.Istanbul Bosphorus Bridge (15 July Martyrs Bridge) and Historical Peninsula Landscape. 4K Footage in Turkey.
4k00:13Aerial view of Istanbul Bosphorus and Turkish Flag.Istanbul Bosphorus Bridge (15 July Martyrs Bridge) and Historical Peninsula Landscape. 4K Footage in Turkey.
Iceberg Arch Antarctica Ocean Glacier Seascape. Hole in Massive Iceberg Floating in Arctic Blue Water Sea at Greenland. Double Crystal Cave Bridge at North Landscape Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:09Iceberg Arch Antarctica Ocean Glacier Seascape. Hole in Massive Iceberg Floating in Arctic Blue Water Sea at Greenland. Double Crystal Cave Bridge at North Landscape Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
Aerial view, dolly in of calm, blue sea. Slow motion.
4k00:13Aerial view, dolly in of calm, blue sea. Slow motion.
Beautiful sunset and stone arches on Playa de las Catedrales during inflow, Galicia, Spain - aerial view
4k00:20Beautiful sunset and stone arches on Playa de las Catedrales during inflow, Galicia, Spain - aerial view
Panning 4K aerial footage of the northwest coastline with iron statue in the sand
4k00:10Panning 4K aerial footage of the northwest coastline with iron statue in the sand
Beautiful sunset and stone arches on Playa de las Catedrales during inflow, Galicia, Spain - aerial view
4k00:22Beautiful sunset and stone arches on Playa de las Catedrales during inflow, Galicia, Spain - aerial view
Great Barrier Reef 4k footage
4k00:37Great Barrier Reef 4k footage

Related video keywords