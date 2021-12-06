 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Happy latin girl having fun eating with her grandparents at home

D

By DisobeyArt

  • Stock footage ID: 1083466660
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP499.3 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV13.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

A wide shot of an adorable Indian girl child blowing candles on a cake and family and friends celebrating the occasion. A birthday celebration of a cute young girl surrounded by kids and dear ones.
4k00:18A wide shot of an adorable Indian girl child blowing candles on a cake and family and friends celebrating the occasion. A birthday celebration of a cute young girl surrounded by kids and dear ones.
Traveler backpacker Asian women lesbian lgbt couple travel in Bangkok, Thailand. Tourist Female drinking alcohol or craft beer with friends and having hangout party in night club at The Khao San Road.
4k00:07Traveler backpacker Asian women lesbian lgbt couple travel in Bangkok, Thailand. Tourist Female drinking alcohol or craft beer with friends and having hangout party in night club at The Khao San Road.
people, leisure, friendship and celebration concept - happy male friends drinking beer, eating bread snack and clinking glasses at bar or pub
hd00:16people, leisure, friendship and celebration concept - happy male friends drinking beer, eating bread snack and clinking glasses at bar or pub
shot of a young attractive and happy Indian husband helping wife to prepare food for dinner or chop vegetables in the kitchen, a couple having quality time together while cooking a meal on holidays
4k00:25shot of a young attractive and happy Indian husband helping wife to prepare food for dinner or chop vegetables in the kitchen, a couple having quality time together while cooking a meal on holidays
little girl child drinking milk. healthy eating a child eating breakfast kid dream concept. daughter girl in kitchen drinks yogurt milk and kefir licks her lips. positive kid smiling having breakfast
4k00:28little girl child drinking milk. healthy eating a child eating breakfast kid dream concept. daughter girl in kitchen drinks yogurt milk and kefir licks her lips. positive kid smiling having breakfast
Outdoor shot group of happy teen people having fun toasting drinks sit together on rooftop terrasse at sunset. Young asian lady friends hanging out, Holiday celebration festive party. 4k resolution.
4k00:08Outdoor shot group of happy teen people having fun toasting drinks sit together on rooftop terrasse at sunset. Young asian lady friends hanging out, Holiday celebration festive party. 4k resolution.
Young pretty sexy girl drinking cold beverage cocktail outdoor in city street cafe, slow motion shot
hd00:20Young pretty sexy girl drinking cold beverage cocktail outdoor in city street cafe, slow motion shot
Two cute little girls run up to their dad in the check out line and ask for some extra goodies. Medium shot.
hd00:22Two cute little girls run up to their dad in the check out line and ask for some extra goodies. Medium shot.
Same model in other videos
Happy latin family celebrating Christmas and eating dinner together at home
4k00:16Happy latin family celebrating Christmas and eating dinner together at home
Happy latin family eating dinner at home with vintage lights
4k00:21Happy latin family eating dinner at home with vintage lights
Happy latin family eating dinner together at home while celebrate Christmas time
4k00:17Happy latin family eating dinner together at home while celebrate Christmas time
Happy latin family having fun eating together at home
4k00:09Happy latin family having fun eating together at home
Happy latin family celebrating Christmas and eating dinner together at home
4k00:08Happy latin family celebrating Christmas and eating dinner together at home
Happy latin family celebrating Christmas and eating dinner together at home
4k00:10Happy latin family celebrating Christmas and eating dinner together at home
Cheerful latin family having fun during dinner at home
4k00:16Cheerful latin family having fun during dinner at home
Latin family enjoy meal at home
4k00:16Latin family enjoy meal at home

Related video keywords