 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

The cook kneads the baking dough on the table with the ingredients

A

By Artom Pesetsky

  • Stock footage ID: 1083466654
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4203.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.5 MB

Related stock videos

Slow motion of falling eggs into flour stock. Footage food. Egg dropping into flour, slow motion. Yolk Falls Into the Flour. Food Blog, Flour Products. Bakery products. Preparation of the dough
hd00:10Slow motion of falling eggs into flour stock. Footage food. Egg dropping into flour, slow motion. Yolk Falls Into the Flour. Food Blog, Flour Products. Bakery products. Preparation of the dough
tasty sweet apple cake, cooked in the oven. Time lapse, 3840x2160, 4K
4k00:12tasty sweet apple cake, cooked in the oven. Time lapse, 3840x2160, 4K
Baker hands breaking homemade bread. Close up view
4k00:15Baker hands breaking homemade bread. Close up view
Top view of pizza with ingredients on wooden plate on the table - stop motion animation, 4K
4k00:10Top view of pizza with ingredients on wooden plate on the table - stop motion animation, 4K
Slow motion of falling eggs into flour stock. Footage food. Egg dropping into flour, slow motion. Yolk Falls Into the Flour. Food Blog, Flour Products. Bakery products. Preparation of the dough
hd00:10Slow motion of falling eggs into flour stock. Footage food. Egg dropping into flour, slow motion. Yolk Falls Into the Flour. Food Blog, Flour Products. Bakery products. Preparation of the dough
Kneading the dough. The process of making a delicious treat or dessert. Ingredients for baking on the table. Top plan for chef cook. Home cooking with care for relatives.
4k00:14Kneading the dough. The process of making a delicious treat or dessert. Ingredients for baking on the table. Top plan for chef cook. Home cooking with care for relatives.
Sifting flour through sieve. Black background
hd00:19Sifting flour through sieve. Black background
Slow motion milk poured into glass, close-up. Glass of milk for breakfast
hd00:29Slow motion milk poured into glass, close-up. Glass of milk for breakfast

Related video keywords