All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Fish and chips traditional British meal close up dolly shot selective focus
A
By AngelaAllen
- Stock footage ID: 1083466618
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd01:18Unpacking take away fish and chips and sausages. French fries and fast food. Wrapped in plain paper, very greasy. Typical traditional British fast food, cuisine.
4k00:12Pouring spice, red pepper on fried meat. Cooking traditional full English breakfast close-up. National British cuisine, french fries, fish and chips. American pub or cafe, fast food.
4k00:14Pouring salt on french fries. Cooking traditional full English breakfast close-up. National British cuisine, fish and chips, bowl with sour cream. American pub or cafe, fast food.
4k00:12Pouring salt on fried meat. Cooking traditional full English breakfast close-up. National British cuisine, french fries, fish and chips, bowl with sour cream. American pub or cafe, fast food.
4k00:12Traditional full English breakfast close-up. National British cuisine, fried eggs with bacon, fish and chips, orange juice, taking sausage with fork. American pub or cafe, fast food.