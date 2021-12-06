All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Pine tree branches covered in winter snowfall close up slow motion shot selective focus
A
By AngelaAllen
- Stock footage ID: 1083466600
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Pine branch in snow. Snowfall in the forest park. Winter landscape in snow-covered blurred park.
4k00:25Gift boxes and pine branches are covered by snow on wooden table, then camera panning to the left, Christmas theme.
Related video keywords
backgroundbrancheschillchristmaschristmas treecoldcoolcopy spacecountrysidecovereddaytimeenvironmentevergreenfallenfarmingfestiveforestforestryfreezefreshfrostfrozeniceicyisolatedmeltingneedlesnobodyoutdoorsoutsidepineruralseasonalsnowsnowfallsnowflakessoftsprucetexturetreesweatherwhitewinterwoodland