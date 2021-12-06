 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Cable Car in Poland on Cloudy Day

m

By maradek

  • Stock footage ID: 1083466438
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV130.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful top view time-lapse of car traffic at roundabout lane and buildings. 4K drone aerial zoom out. Urban cityscape concept or abstract of advanced innovation, financial technology, energy power
4k00:06Beautiful top view time-lapse of car traffic at roundabout lane and buildings. 4K drone aerial zoom out. Urban cityscape concept or abstract of advanced innovation, financial technology, energy power
Intelligent Vehicles Cars Communicating Ai Logistic Autonomous Delivery Vehicles IoT GPS Tracking Satellite 5G Smart Roads Traffic Road Junction Interchange Motorway Triangulation Of Traffic Data
4k00:15Intelligent Vehicles Cars Communicating Ai Logistic Autonomous Delivery Vehicles IoT GPS Tracking Satellite 5G Smart Roads Traffic Road Junction Interchange Motorway Triangulation Of Traffic Data
Robotic line at the automobile plant. Robot manipulators collect and weld car bodies
hd00:09Robotic line at the automobile plant. Robot manipulators collect and weld car bodies
Automotive Engineer Working on Electric Car Chassis Platform, Using Tablet Computer with Augmented Reality 3D Software. Innovative Facility: Vehicle Frame with Wheels Becomes a Solid Virtual Model.
4k00:09Automotive Engineer Working on Electric Car Chassis Platform, Using Tablet Computer with Augmented Reality 3D Software. Innovative Facility: Vehicle Frame with Wheels Becomes a Solid Virtual Model.
Futuristic Technology Concept: Autonomous Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives at Night on the Road with Sensors Scanning Surrounding. Special Effects of Self Driving Truck Digitalizing Freeway
4k00:09Futuristic Technology Concept: Autonomous Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives at Night on the Road with Sensors Scanning Surrounding. Special Effects of Self Driving Truck Digitalizing Freeway
Futuristic Concept: Zoom Out View of an Attractive Female Reading the News on a Futuristic Augmented Reality Interface while Talking to Another Passenger. Riding in an Autonomous Self-Driving Car.
4k00:12Futuristic Concept: Zoom Out View of an Attractive Female Reading the News on a Futuristic Augmented Reality Interface while Talking to Another Passenger. Riding in an Autonomous Self-Driving Car.
Self driving autonomous cars speeding through the bridge with technology scanning their speed. Artificial intelligence traffic surveillance system to provide safe driving avoid traffic jams. 4K aerial
4k00:09Self driving autonomous cars speeding through the bridge with technology scanning their speed. Artificial intelligence traffic surveillance system to provide safe driving avoid traffic jams. 4K aerial
A shot under the hatch where the electric eco car charges
4k00:11A shot under the hatch where the electric eco car charges

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Casual young man using smartphone in a car. He is checking mails, chats or the news online.
4k00:18Casual young man using smartphone in a car. He is checking mails, chats or the news online.
A young entrepreneur woman is working on her computer in a camper van. The door is open to an epic view of the sea in a sunset / sunrise. Remote working anywhere, the concept of digital nomad.
4k00:26A young entrepreneur woman is working on her computer in a camper van. The door is open to an epic view of the sea in a sunset / sunrise. Remote working anywhere, the concept of digital nomad.
Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter
4k00:15Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter
Self Driving Autopilot Autonomous Cars For Action or Spy Movie. New smart technology being used on transportation.
4k00:11Self Driving Autopilot Autonomous Cars For Action or Spy Movie. New smart technology being used on transportation.

Related video keywords