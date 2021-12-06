All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Arabic Stop Traffic Sign on the Street in Morocco, Africa
m
By maradek
- Stock footage ID: 1083466351
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|35.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:05Traffic signals, UAE. CU view of a green traffic light signal turning red. (Abu Dhabi, UAE - 2013)
4k00:14ZAPOROZHYE, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 25, 2020: people of European and Arab appearance cross the street of the city on a green traffic light in the autumn evening.
Related video keywords
africaalphabetarabarabiaarabianarabicarabic scriptattentioncautioncommunicationdangerdesertdirectiondriveforbiddenguidancehalthighwayinformationisolatedlanguagemarrakechmessagemoroccanmoroccomuslimnavigationnorth africaoctagonredroadroadsignsafetysignsignalstopstop signstreetsymboltexttraffictransporttransportationtravelwarningwriting