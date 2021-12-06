All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Geological landscape. Erosion of the soil, weathering, the formation of ravines and cracks in the earth and clay
a
By aaltair
- Stock footage ID: 1083466114
Video clip length: 01:00FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|873.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|189.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|37.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14The Sphinx time lapse. The Sphinx is a natural rock formation in the Bucegi Natural Park which is in the Bucegi Mountains of Romania located at altitude 2,216 metres
4k00:59Geological landscape. Erosion of the soil, weathering, the formation of ravines and cracks in the earth and clay
4k00:15Geological landscape. Erosion of the soil, weathering, the formation of ravines and cracks in the earth and clay
Related video keywords
aerialairbackgroundbrowncalamityclaycollapsecorrosioncrackdamagedangerdestructiondirtdirtydobrogeadryearthecologyenvironmenterodeerosionformationgeologicalgeologygroundheathydrogeologylandlandscapemudnaturalnaturepatternproblemravinesrockromaniaroughshapesoilspectacularsummersunsurfacetexturethreatwaterweathering