All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus variant Omicron B.1.1.529. Microscopic view of a infectious virus cell with text OMICRON. 3D endless loop animation
C
By CROCOTHERY
- Stock footage ID: 1083465895
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|23.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Spike protein (purple) from Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus with all mutation sites (red). Mutations cluster at the interface of spike protein and its receptor, ACE2 (yellow)
4k00:10Single-stranded RNA Omicron coronavirus. Microscopic view of a infectious Sars-CoV-2 virus. 3D rendering
4k00:20SARS-CoV-2 virion rotating. Spike proteins (white) are anchored on the lipid-protein surface (bule).
4k00:10Mutated Omicron SARS-CoV-2 virus among SARS-CoV-2 delta strain. Electron microscope 800000x enlargement size computer model, 3D rendering, seamless loop
4k00:16SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus variant Omicron B.1.1.529. Microscopic view of a infectious virus cell with text OMICRON. 3D endless loop animation
4k00:30Spike protein (green) from Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus with all mutation sites (red) and its host receptor, angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (yellow). Accurate representation
Related video keywords
20213dbiological cellbiotechnologycellchromosomecoronaviruscovcovid-19dangerdangerousdisease outbreakelectronepidemicgenegenetic mutationgenetic variantillnessinfectioninfectiousinfectious diseasemagnificationmedicalmedicinemessengermicro organismmicrobiologymicroorganismmicroscopicmicroscopymoleculemoleculesmutatedmutationomicronpandemicpathogenpreventionrna strandsarssars-cov-2sars-cov-2 omicron variantsinglevaccinationvaccineviral diseasevirologyviruswarning