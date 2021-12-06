 
Stock video

SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus variant Omicron B.1.1.529. Microscopic view of a infectious virus cell with text OMICRON. 3D endless loop animation

By CROCOTHERY

  • Stock footage ID: 1083465895
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP423.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

