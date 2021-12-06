 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

mountain landscape with some of the oldest limestone rock formations in Europe in Dobrogea Gorges (Cheile Dobrogei) Romania - aerial view

a

By aaltair

  • Stock footage ID: 1083465802
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4685.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV132.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV26.1 MB

Related stock videos

Ama Dablam (6856m) peak near the village of Dingboche in the Khumbu area of Nepal, on the hiking trail leading to the Everest base camp.
4k00:18Ama Dablam (6856m) peak near the village of Dingboche in the Khumbu area of Nepal, on the hiking trail leading to the Everest base camp.
Flinders Ranges National Park, South Australia, time-lapse
hd00:12Flinders Ranges National Park, South Australia, time-lapse
4K Matterhorn aerial shot / Scenic panorama of the iconic swiss mountain
4k00:284K Matterhorn aerial shot / Scenic panorama of the iconic swiss mountain
Snow avalanche falling from Dhaulagiri peak (8167 m) at sunrise. Time Lapse. Canon 5D Mk II.
hd00:06Snow avalanche falling from Dhaulagiri peak (8167 m) at sunrise. Time Lapse. Canon 5D Mk II.
View of the Baikal Bay Shamanka in summer day. Olkhon. Drone footage.A famous tourist site. Symbol of lake Baikal. Cape Burhan
4k00:26View of the Baikal Bay Shamanka in summer day. Olkhon. Drone footage.A famous tourist site. Symbol of lake Baikal. Cape Burhan
Flag of Argentina Over Mount Olvia, in Ushuaia City, Tierra del Fuego province. Slow Motion Shot. Zoom In.
hd00:21Flag of Argentina Over Mount Olvia, in Ushuaia City, Tierra del Fuego province. Slow Motion Shot. Zoom In.
Time lapse of the Masaya volcano at the National park, Nicaragua. 4k
4k00:11Time lapse of the Masaya volcano at the National park, Nicaragua. 4k
Time lapse of low clouds at sunrise in the Tetons during Fall.
4k00:30Time lapse of low clouds at sunrise in the Tetons during Fall.

Related video keywords