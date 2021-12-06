 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Common dwarf mongoose on sand background. Helogale parvula species from mongoose family Herpestidae. Living in Angola, northern Namibia, KwaZulu-Natal of South Africa and Zambia.

B

By Benny Marty

  • Stock footage ID: 1083465778
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 24.65Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV102.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV46.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.2 MB

Related stock videos

Common dwarf mongoose mother cleaning her pup. Helogale parvula species from mongoose family Herpestidae. Living in Angola, northern Namibia, KwaZulu-Natal of South Africa, and Zambia.
4k00:14Common dwarf mongoose mother cleaning her pup. Helogale parvula species from mongoose family Herpestidae. Living in Angola, northern Namibia, KwaZulu-Natal of South Africa, and Zambia.
Small common dwarf mongoose sitting on the stone in public park at spring or summer season and Helogale parvula is a small African carnivore belonging to the mongoose family (Herpestidae).
hd00:12Small common dwarf mongoose sitting on the stone in public park at spring or summer season and Helogale parvula is a small African carnivore belonging to the mongoose family (Herpestidae).
The banded mongoose (Mungos mungo) is a mongoose commonly found in the central and eastern parts of Africa. It lives in savannas, open forests, grasslands and feeds on beetles and millipedes.
4k00:24The banded mongoose (Mungos mungo) is a mongoose commonly found in the central and eastern parts of Africa. It lives in savannas, open forests, grasslands and feeds on beetles and millipedes.

Related video keywords