All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Close up of a head of male Lion in the forest. Panthera Leo in natural habitat. The lion is part of Big Five of Africa.
B
By Benny Marty
- Stock footage ID: 1083465775
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24.59Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|92.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Beautiful Lioness and cubs in the grass of Masai Mara, Kenya Safari. Lions retain their post at the top of the animal food chain. The Masai Mara is one of the world's most famous wildlife frontiers.
hd00:22Eye contact with drowsy Asian lion in sunset light close up. Peaceful King of beasts, the biggest cat of the world, horoscope and zodiac symbol. Amazing beauty of the wildlife in excellent HD footage.
Related video keywords
adultafricaafricanafrican animalsanimalanimalsbackgroundbigbig 5big fivecarnivorecatcloseupdangerousfacefelidaefelinefiveforestgamegame drivehabitatheadhunterkingkrugerleoleonlionmalemammalnational parknaturalnatureoneoutdoorspantherapanthera leoparkportraitpredatorreservesafarisavannahsouth africastandingtravelwildwildernesswildlife