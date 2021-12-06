All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Great white pelicans in natural habitat ( Pelecanus onocrotalus), Danube Delta, Romania
a
By aaltair
- Stock footage ID: 1083465496
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|401.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|71.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:59white pelicans (pelecanus onocrotalus) in Danube Delta before sunset, Romania. Aerial view with drone
Related video keywords
adventurebeautifulbirdsbluecalmconservationdanubedaydaylightdeltadropsecologyecosystemenvironmentexpeditionfamilyfeatherfishingflightflyinglakeslargemanymigratorynatureoutdoorpelicanprotectromaniaseasonsshallowspeciessplashsummersunnyswampsswimmingtakeofftravelvisitwaterwaterbirdswaterwaywhitewildwildlife