All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field. Drone flying over field
E
By Eugene Gorun
- Stock footage ID: 1083464881
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|3.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|233.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|46 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:09Amazing sunset aerial view of solar panels stand in a row in the fields green energy landscape electrical power ecology innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:14Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
4k00:16Close up solar power station panels in a row in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical ecology innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:20Close-up of modern photovoltaic solar battery. Rows of sustainable energy solar panels installed on farmland meadow rural field. Concept for ecology.
4k00:21Wind turbine eco farm on beautiful purple evening mountain landscape. Renewable energy production for green ecological world. Aerial view of wind mills farm park on evening mountain. Lateral flight
4k00:19Wind turbine eco farm on beautiful golden hour evening mountain landscape. Renewable energy production for green ecological world. Aerial view of wind mills farm park, evening mountain. Flying forward
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Aerial Moving Forward Across The Desert To A Solar Field, With Dirt, Dry Brush, Clear Blue Sky, Bright Sunlight, And Steep Mountains In The Background - Ivanpah, California
4k00:46Aerial Circling A Solar Field In The Desert With Dirt, Dry Brush, Clear Blue Sky, Bright Sunlight, And Steep Mountains In The Background - Ivanpah, California
Related video keywords
agricultureagronomybackgroundbeautifulbioblue skybreezecloudscolorfulcontrastcultivationdrone flightearthecoecologyenvironmentfarmfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodfreshgraingrasslandgreengrowinggrowthharvestindustrylandscapemeadownaturalnatureorganicplantrural economyryesceneryseasonskysproutstemsunwheatwheat fieldwheat stalks