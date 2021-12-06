 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Blurred background. Fresh organic vegetables and meat the farmers market

E

By Eugene Gorun

  • Stock footage ID: 1083464875
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

New crop close up of young soybean plants of no-till farming with blurred background. Concept of agriculture, industry, food, harvest, farm.
hd00:14New crop close up of young soybean plants of no-till farming with blurred background. Concept of agriculture, industry, food, harvest, farm.
Farmers working in the hass avocado harvest season. Unfocused
hd00:08Farmers working in the hass avocado harvest season. Unfocused
fresh mart shopping, 4K stock video, woman choosing fresh vegetable put in the basket, close up shot
4k00:08fresh mart shopping, 4K stock video, woman choosing fresh vegetable put in the basket, close up shot
Blurred background. Fresh organic vegetables and meat the farmers market
4k00:11Blurred background. Fresh organic vegetables and meat the farmers market
Blurred background. Fresh organic vegetables at the farmers market
4k00:06Blurred background. Fresh organic vegetables at the farmers market
Sprinkler irrigates vegetable crops. Gardener with watering hose and sprayer water on the vegetable
4k00:12Sprinkler irrigates vegetable crops. Gardener with watering hose and sprayer water on the vegetable
Blur on a freshly baked pizza zooming back and forth to the olives
hd00:05Blur on a freshly baked pizza zooming back and forth to the olives
Bed of flowering potatoes in the evening field. Agriculture. Cultivation of vegetables. Video wiring. Blurred background.
hd00:13Bed of flowering potatoes in the evening field. Agriculture. Cultivation of vegetables. Video wiring. Blurred background.

Related video keywords