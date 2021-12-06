All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Setting up equipment at a transformer substation. Construction of a transformer substation
E
By Eugene Gorun
- Stock footage ID: 1083464857
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|491.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25electrical silhouette worker engineer a working with digital tablet, power near tower with electricity. energy business technology industry concept. electrical engineer studying reading on tablet
4k00:21Electricity power station at a sunset. Power plant timelapse timelapse electricity - High-voltage support. clouds in the sky - scale power plant danger. power plant at sunset. electrics
4k00:21African-American power electrical substation worker and skilled construction engineer lady discuss project perspectives closeup
4k00:18Electrical substation - grid of high voltage power lines and wires. Long-range energy transmission. Aerial top down view.
4k00:07high voltage electricity tower and power lines under the beautiful sky. energy saving conception. Electricity pylons and lines on a clear blue sky. energy conservation. loopable animation
4k00:34An electrical station engineer in hard hat and vest walks over to a rack and opens the door and retrieves documents.
4k00:13motion around shining powerful transformer with cables at electrical distributing substation on sunny day
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Installation work during the construction of a transformer substation, installation of an electrical cable
4k00:08Installation work during the construction of a transformer substation, installation of an electrical cable
Related video keywords
amperagebuildingcablecommunicationconstructiondangerdistributionelectricelectricalelectricianelectricityenergyengineerengineeringequipmentfactorygenerationgeneratorgridhighhigh voltageindustrialindustryinfrastructureinstallationlinelinesmeasurementsmetalnetworkplantpolepowerpower linespowerfulproductionstationsteelsubstationsupplysystemtechnologytowertransformertransmissionvoltvoltagewattwirework