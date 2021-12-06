All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial view of photovoltaic solar panels. Concept of clean energy, green energy, renewable energy. Alternative energy concept.
E
By Eugene Gorun
- Stock footage ID: 1083464839
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|112 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|22.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Time-lapse 4K large industrial Solar Energy Farm producing concentrated solar power.Day to night
4k00:28Aerial footage hundreds solar energy modules or panels rows along the dry arid lands at Atacama Desert, Chile. Huge Photovoltaic PV Plant in the middle of the desert from an aerial drone point of view
4k00:30AERIAL. Solar panels on a park background with a fountain and trees. Concept of clean energy, green energy. Drone fired at a photovoltaic installation in the middle of a city park in Warsaw. Poland.
4k01:00Field with a solar park consisting of many solar cells. The camera circles around the point of interest located in the center of the photovoltaic field.
4k00:17Aerial View. Flying over the solar power plant with sun. Solar panels and sun. Aerial drone shot. 4K 30fps ProRes (HQ)
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewalternativebluecellchoicecleancloudsconservationdrone viewecoecologyelectricelectricalelectricityenergyenvironmentenvironmentalfieldfriendlyfuelfuturegeneratorgreenindustrialindustryinnovationmodernmodulemodulesnaturepanelpanelspanningphotovoltaicplantpowerreflectionrenewablerooftopskysolarsunsunlightsupplysystemtechnologytilesvideo