All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The farmer holds freshly picked carrots. Harvesting concept. Agribusiness.
E
By Eugene Gorun
- Stock footage ID: 1083464731
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Flying Smart Agriculture Drone. Artificial Intelligence. Drone Scan Agriculture Farm. Agriculture Innovation. Farming Field Industry. Analyze the Field. Professional Vehicle Aircraft.
4k00:14Flying smart agriculture drone in sky rural aerial helicopter agros copter farm farming field industry landscape meadow nature plant professional vehicle aircraft harvest innovation slow motion
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:07Front view of a farmer on a red tractor plowing the dusty arid soil. The farm car is followed by hungry birds. Agribusiness in the spring
4k00:18Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
activityagribusinessagricultureagronomybeetbeetscarrotcountrysidecropcultivateddirtecoelderlyenvironmentfarmfarmerfarmlandfertilefieldfoodfreshgardeninggreengroundgrowinghandsharvesthealthyholdingindustrylandlandscapelettucenaturalold manorganicoutdoorpeoplepickingplantploughingplowedproduceriperowsrural lifestyleseasonsoilvegetablework