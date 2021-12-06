 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Cheerful workers staff group sharing meal enjoying having fun at work, good relations at lunch break

P

By Patramansky Oleg

  • Stock footage ID: 1083464095
Video clip length: 00:37FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV193.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

Online store, shop, restaurant or cafe preparing food take out paper bag for delivery service wearing protection gloves mask packing product ready for pick up in Small business during covid concept.
4k00:15Online store, shop, restaurant or cafe preparing food take out paper bag for delivery service wearing protection gloves mask packing product ready for pick up in Small business during covid concept.
Young happy woman ordered tasty pizza at coworking space, taking box from courier, inviting multi-ethnic colleagues to join lunch on break in shared office, fast free food online delivery service
hd00:12Young happy woman ordered tasty pizza at coworking space, taking box from courier, inviting multi-ethnic colleagues to join lunch on break in shared office, fast free food online delivery service
multiethnic group of friends people enjoy having lunch or dinner meal together eating pizza indoor in modern industrial house. black man laughing. 4k handheld video shot
4k00:09multiethnic group of friends people enjoy having lunch or dinner meal together eating pizza indoor in modern industrial house. black man laughing. 4k handheld video shot
Young international business team having lunch break in office, eating pizza together. Multiracial colleagues chatting and relaxing on break eating snack in conference room.
4k00:32Young international business team having lunch break in office, eating pizza together. Multiracial colleagues chatting and relaxing on break eating snack in conference room.
Multi ethnic people talking about work while they eating.
hd00:13Multi ethnic people talking about work while they eating.
Business people having takeaway lunch and discussing work in office. Colleagues talking about project and eating meal together in open space office during break
4k00:24Business people having takeaway lunch and discussing work in office. Colleagues talking about project and eating meal together in open space office during break
Group of happy men and women are eating pizza talking and laughing in open space office enjoying lunch break together. People and workplace concept.
4k00:08Group of happy men and women are eating pizza talking and laughing in open space office enjoying lunch break together. People and workplace concept.
Business lunch in a restaurant, cafe, coffee shop. Group formally dressed men sitting in the interior over lunch. Business team having a coffee break during their meeting. The meeting of two business
hd00:16Business lunch in a restaurant, cafe, coffee shop. Group formally dressed men sitting in the interior over lunch. Business team having a coffee break during their meeting. The meeting of two business
Same model in other videos
At the supermarket: happy young woman in black jacket dances through goods and dairy products on the shelves. Whirling, having fun, positive
hd00:46At the supermarket: happy young woman in black jacket dances through goods and dairy products on the shelves. Whirling, having fun, positive
Friends in colorful caps celebrating birthday party, surprising friend with cake with burning sparkling stick. Super excited man laughing. Glitter confetti falling from the ceiling. Closest friends
hd00:26Friends in colorful caps celebrating birthday party, surprising friend with cake with burning sparkling stick. Super excited man laughing. Glitter confetti falling from the ceiling. Closest friends
Happy blonde woman having fun outdoors at the nighttime. near the airport building. Running, immitating plane, jumping on bumpers. Wearing jeans and black jacket. Rare view
hd00:18Happy blonde woman having fun outdoors at the nighttime. near the airport building. Running, immitating plane, jumping on bumpers. Wearing jeans and black jacket. Rare view
Mother and kids wrapping Christmas presents together on the floor
4k00:13Mother and kids wrapping Christmas presents together on the floor
Mother holding girl piggyback, hanging together Christmas star on top of Christmas tree
4k00:38Mother holding girl piggyback, hanging together Christmas star on top of Christmas tree
Innovative artist draws with her hands on the large colorful canvas, emotional, sensual painting
4k00:08Innovative artist draws with her hands on the large colorful canvas, emotional, sensual painting
Woman dancing in art studio in slowmo, pretending to sing to spray can
4k00:18Woman dancing in art studio in slowmo, pretending to sing to spray can
Hen party of adult women indoors. Close up of the girls got together for a bachelorette party. They drink cocktails from big wine glasses. Laughing. Happy and positive
hd00:15Hen party of adult women indoors. Close up of the girls got together for a bachelorette party. They drink cocktails from big wine glasses. Laughing. Happy and positive

Related video keywords