 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Young businesswoman at a company party holding a sparkling stick, smiling to camera

P

By Patramansky Oleg

  • Stock footage ID: 1083464086
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV193.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Happy successful start-up business team have fun dancing party in modern office throwing paper documents and celebrating success of project
hd00:29Happy successful start-up business team have fun dancing party in modern office throwing paper documents and celebrating success of project
Happy multi-ethnic business team toasting with champagne and beer, laughing and chatting at office party in the evening
4k00:16Happy multi-ethnic business team toasting with champagne and beer, laughing and chatting at office party in the evening
SLOWMO of businessman dancing at office party with colleagues; employees drinking alcohol and blowing party horn at celebration
4k00:18SLOWMO of businessman dancing at office party with colleagues; employees drinking alcohol and blowing party horn at celebration
Business woman celebrating 27 years and doing a party with colleagues in her office. A friend with mobile phone takes pictures of her blowing out candles on birthday cake. Wide shot
4k00:12Business woman celebrating 27 years and doing a party with colleagues in her office. A friend with mobile phone takes pictures of her blowing out candles on birthday cake. Wide shot
Happy Multi-Cultural Young People Coworkers Wearing Healthcare Medical Masks Social Distancing Dancing and Celebrating Christmas Corporate Party.
4k00:15Happy Multi-Cultural Young People Coworkers Wearing Healthcare Medical Masks Social Distancing Dancing and Celebrating Christmas Corporate Party.
Laughing businessman drinking beer, telling something to colleagues and toasting with them at corporate party in the office
4k00:19Laughing businessman drinking beer, telling something to colleagues and toasting with them at corporate party in the office
Diverse team of employees singing a song, blowing out party horns and holding birthday cake with candle while celebrating female colleague in the office
4k00:12Diverse team of employees singing a song, blowing out party horns and holding birthday cake with candle while celebrating female colleague in the office
SLOWMO of happy office workers in party hats drinking and dancing at corporate celebration in the office
4k00:16SLOWMO of happy office workers in party hats drinking and dancing at corporate celebration in the office
Same model in other videos
At the supermarket: happy young woman in black jacket dances through goods and dairy products on the shelves. Whirling, having fun, positive
hd00:46At the supermarket: happy young woman in black jacket dances through goods and dairy products on the shelves. Whirling, having fun, positive
Friends in colorful caps celebrating birthday party, surprising friend with cake with burning sparkling stick. Super excited man laughing. Glitter confetti falling from the ceiling. Closest friends
hd00:26Friends in colorful caps celebrating birthday party, surprising friend with cake with burning sparkling stick. Super excited man laughing. Glitter confetti falling from the ceiling. Closest friends
Happy blonde woman having fun outdoors at the nighttime. near the airport building. Running, immitating plane, jumping on bumpers. Wearing jeans and black jacket. Rare view
hd00:18Happy blonde woman having fun outdoors at the nighttime. near the airport building. Running, immitating plane, jumping on bumpers. Wearing jeans and black jacket. Rare view
Mother and kids wrapping Christmas presents together on the floor
4k00:13Mother and kids wrapping Christmas presents together on the floor
Mother holding girl piggyback, hanging together Christmas star on top of Christmas tree
4k00:38Mother holding girl piggyback, hanging together Christmas star on top of Christmas tree
Innovative artist draws with her hands on the large colorful canvas, emotional, sensual painting
4k00:08Innovative artist draws with her hands on the large colorful canvas, emotional, sensual painting
Woman dancing in art studio in slowmo, pretending to sing to spray can
4k00:18Woman dancing in art studio in slowmo, pretending to sing to spray can
Hen party of adult women indoors. Close up of the girls got together for a bachelorette party. They drink cocktails from big wine glasses. Laughing. Happy and positive
hd00:15Hen party of adult women indoors. Close up of the girls got together for a bachelorette party. They drink cocktails from big wine glasses. Laughing. Happy and positive

Related video keywords