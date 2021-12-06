All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Man walking with a Guitar Case on the street
P
- Stock footage ID: 1083464083
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|310.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:23A beautiful girl with long brown hair sits embracing with her handsome brunette guy on a park bench. Portrait of a couple in love on a bench in the park. Black guitar case and bike next to them
4k00:12Drone Arcing Wide Slow Motion Shot Of Travelling Man With Guitar case And Greatcoat Standing Above Sunlit Valley, Iceland
Same model in other videos
hd00:15Young woman standing in front the open door of refrigerator with male consultant discussing design and quality before buying in a consumer electronics store. Discussing characteristics with store
hd00:28Man in slowmo falling on a couch with smartphone, scrolling various gestures, like swiping and scrolling
hd00:13Female artist teaching young male student to paint with oil paints. Dark haired man in beige apron drawing pink flowers using paintbrush. Workshop in art studio