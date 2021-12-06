 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Man walking with a Guitar Case on the street

P

By Patramansky Oleg

  • Stock footage ID: 1083464083
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV310.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

A beautiful girl with long brown hair sits embracing with her handsome brunette guy on a park bench. Portrait of a couple in love on a bench in the park. Black guitar case and bike next to them
hd00:23A beautiful girl with long brown hair sits embracing with her handsome brunette guy on a park bench. Portrait of a couple in love on a bench in the park. Black guitar case and bike next to them
Man carrying a guitar case while walking
4k00:18Man carrying a guitar case while walking
Man walk down the street holding a Guitar Case
4k00:17Man walk down the street holding a Guitar Case
Man walking down the street with a guitar case
4k00:17Man walking down the street with a guitar case
Man stroll down the street with a guitar case
4k00:22Man stroll down the street with a guitar case
Man Carrying Guitar Case in the city
4k00:12Man Carrying Guitar Case in the city
Drone Arcing Wide Slow Motion Shot Of Travelling Man With Guitar case And Greatcoat Standing Above Sunlit Valley, Iceland
4k00:12Drone Arcing Wide Slow Motion Shot Of Travelling Man With Guitar case And Greatcoat Standing Above Sunlit Valley, Iceland
Slow Motion Wide Tracking Shot Of Lone Travelling Man In Great Coat And Carrying Guitar Case Over Rocky, Misty Landscape, Iceland
4k00:34Slow Motion Wide Tracking Shot Of Lone Travelling Man In Great Coat And Carrying Guitar Case Over Rocky, Misty Landscape, Iceland
Same model in other videos
Man practice warrior yoga pose in own living room on mat
hd00:36Man practice warrior yoga pose in own living room on mat
Young woman standing in front the open door of refrigerator with male consultant discussing design and quality before buying in a consumer electronics store. Discussing characteristics with store
hd00:15Young woman standing in front the open door of refrigerator with male consultant discussing design and quality before buying in a consumer electronics store. Discussing characteristics with store
Man in slowmo falling on a couch with smartphone, scrolling various gestures, like swiping and scrolling
hd00:28Man in slowmo falling on a couch with smartphone, scrolling various gestures, like swiping and scrolling
Female artist teaching young male student to paint with oil paints. Dark haired man in beige apron drawing pink flowers using paintbrush. Workshop in art studio
hd00:13Female artist teaching young male student to paint with oil paints. Dark haired man in beige apron drawing pink flowers using paintbrush. Workshop in art studio
Man doing push up at home live master class via laptop
4k00:23Man doing push up at home live master class via laptop
Young couple paints on canvas drawing picture in art studio, woman kiss a man
4k00:11Young couple paints on canvas drawing picture in art studio, woman kiss a man
Woman creates masterpiece of abstract painting, sprinkles paints on canvas
4k00:20Woman creates masterpiece of abstract painting, sprinkles paints on canvas
Cheerful couple paints on canvas drawing picture in art studio
4k00:21Cheerful couple paints on canvas drawing picture in art studio

Related video keywords