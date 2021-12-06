 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Happy Man working on a laptop at home while sitting on the couch and petting a cat

P

By Patramansky Oleg

  • Stock footage ID: 1083464071
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV161.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

man working laptop
4k00:10man working laptop
5 in 1 video! The man sit and work on the laptop by sunset (sunrise) background on the top of the hill. VIDEO WITH VARIABLE PLAYBACK SPEED
4k00:335 in 1 video! The man sit and work on the laptop by sunset (sunrise) background on the top of the hill. VIDEO WITH VARIABLE PLAYBACK SPEED
man working laptop
4k00:11man working laptop
Stylish young hipster business man sitting on the top of a skyscraper and using a laptop. Golden sunset background
hd00:11Stylish young hipster business man sitting on the top of a skyscraper and using a laptop. Golden sunset background
Portrait asian man farmer using digital tablet in agricultural rice field in morning
4k00:18Portrait asian man farmer using digital tablet in agricultural rice field in morning
Indian farmer with agronomist at green Cotton field
hd00:14Indian farmer with agronomist at green Cotton field
man working laptop
4k00:07man working laptop
Front view of male farmer standing in paddy field portrait of man farm worker in rice farming
4k00:13Front view of male farmer standing in paddy field portrait of man farm worker in rice farming
Same model in other videos
Man practice warrior yoga pose in own living room on mat
hd00:36Man practice warrior yoga pose in own living room on mat
Young woman standing in front the open door of refrigerator with male consultant discussing design and quality before buying in a consumer electronics store. Discussing characteristics with store
hd00:15Young woman standing in front the open door of refrigerator with male consultant discussing design and quality before buying in a consumer electronics store. Discussing characteristics with store
Man in slowmo falling on a couch with smartphone, scrolling various gestures, like swiping and scrolling
hd00:28Man in slowmo falling on a couch with smartphone, scrolling various gestures, like swiping and scrolling
Female artist teaching young male student to paint with oil paints. Dark haired man in beige apron drawing pink flowers using paintbrush. Workshop in art studio
hd00:13Female artist teaching young male student to paint with oil paints. Dark haired man in beige apron drawing pink flowers using paintbrush. Workshop in art studio
Man doing push up at home live master class via laptop
4k00:23Man doing push up at home live master class via laptop
Young couple paints on canvas drawing picture in art studio, woman kiss a man
4k00:11Young couple paints on canvas drawing picture in art studio, woman kiss a man
Woman creates masterpiece of abstract painting, sprinkles paints on canvas
4k00:20Woman creates masterpiece of abstract painting, sprinkles paints on canvas
Cheerful couple paints on canvas drawing picture in art studio
4k00:21Cheerful couple paints on canvas drawing picture in art studio

Related video keywords