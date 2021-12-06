All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 05, 2021. Time lapse of Traffic on 23 de Maio Avenue, at night in Sao Paulo
A
By Alf Ribeiro
- Stock footage ID: 1083425068
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|958.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Hyperlapse timelapse of night city traffic on 4-way stop street intersection circle roundabout in bangkok, thailand. 4K UHD horizontal aerial view.
hd00:11Super fast cars lights. Night motion time lapse. Hyper speed - urban movement loop. Minimal background texture. Modern cityscape - blurred night street road traffic.
4k00:05Hyperlapse or Dronelapse top view fly over the Singapore landmark financial business district with skyscraper. Fountain of Wealth at Suntec city in Singapore. Circle of traffic in center of business.
4k00:58Nov 2020 : Hong Kong ,China ,Asia : Drone fly over the busiest high way Gloucester road in Hong Kong in the rush hour
4k00:23Mock up concept. Green screen billboard on the the highway against the background of the evening sky.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
23 de maioasphaltavenuebackgroundbrazilbuildingbusinessbusycameracarcitycityscapecorridordowntowndriveeveningfreewayheavyhighwayjamlanelightmachinerymetropolismodernmotionmotorwaymultiplenightnorth southobeliskpollutionpublicradarroadrowskyspeedstationarystreetsundowntime lapsetraffictransporttransportationtravelurbanvehiclevelocityway