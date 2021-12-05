All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Sydney pup fetching stick with harbour bridge background, slow motion.
M
By M. W. Hunt
- Stock footage ID: 1083417559
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|258.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|64.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.8 MB
Related video keywords
amusingaustraliabalmainbeloved pupcompanioncutedomesticexercisefamily petfetchhappyhappy doghotlovingmammalman's best friendoutdoors dogpeipetplacid natureshar pei cross staffyshar pei cross staffy dogslow motionstaffordshire bull terrierstaffystaffy crosssunnysweetsydney backgroundsydney dogsydney harboursydney harbour bridgevacation