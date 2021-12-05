 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 01 2021. Zoom out Sydney cityscape and trees in the wind.

M

By M. W. Hunt

  • Stock footage ID: 1083417337
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV133.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV50.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10 MB

Related stock videos

Sydney City Skyline, Royal Botanic Garden, 4k
4k00:30Sydney City Skyline, Royal Botanic Garden, 4k
Watsons Bay, South Head, Sydney 4k
4k00:25Watsons Bay, South Head, Sydney 4k
Stunning 4k panoramic aerial drone flight of the Gap, an ocean cliff on the South Head peninsula in the suburb of Watson's Bay in eastern Sydney. The central business district of Sydney in background.
4k00:30Stunning 4k panoramic aerial drone flight of the Gap, an ocean cliff on the South Head peninsula in the suburb of Watson's Bay in eastern Sydney. The central business district of Sydney in background.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 01 2021. Time Lapse Sydney cityscape and trees in the wind.
4k00:16SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 01 2021. Time Lapse Sydney cityscape and trees in the wind.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. OCTOBER 02 2021. Dramatic clouds over Sydney cityscape, with trees and housing.
4k00:20SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. OCTOBER 02 2021. Dramatic clouds over Sydney cityscape, with trees and housing.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. FEBRUARY 02 2020. Looking through trees at Sydney cityscape.
4k00:14SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. FEBRUARY 02 2020. Looking through trees at Sydney cityscape.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. FEBRUARY 19 2020. Looking through trees at Sydney cityscape, slow motion.
4k00:18SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. FEBRUARY 19 2020. Looking through trees at Sydney cityscape, slow motion.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. MARCH 06 2021. Sunset Sydney cityscape with trees.
4k00:15SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. MARCH 06 2021. Sunset Sydney cityscape with trees.

Related video keywords