 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

4K Retro film Effect Footage ideal for overlay,

P

By Pixilated Planet

  • Stock footage ID: 1083417118
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV922.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

4K Real Light Leak and Lens Flare overlays around the edges. Yellow warm burn flame background, slow speed. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions
4k00:494K Real Light Leak and Lens Flare overlays around the edges. Yellow warm burn flame background, slow speed. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions
4K Authentic Super 8 Film Frame with sprocket hole for retro vintage effects with digital video. Create archival footage.
4k00:054K Authentic Super 8 Film Frame with sprocket hole for retro vintage effects with digital video. Create archival footage.
Film grain with light leaks Super8 in 4K captured with real cameras.
4k00:09Film grain with light leaks Super8 in 4K captured with real cameras.
Film grain with light leaks Super8 in 4K captured with real cameras.
4k00:08Film grain with light leaks Super8 in 4K captured with real cameras.
Scratched Damaged 35mm Footage. Animation of a blank loopable old vintage damaged 8mm film tape. Film Grime Overlay
hd00:10Scratched Damaged 35mm Footage. Animation of a blank loopable old vintage damaged 8mm film tape. Film Grime Overlay
Melting a film frame in a projector on a red 4K background
4k00:06Melting a film frame in a projector on a red 4K background
8mm Camera Effect, 8mm Film Look, Light Leaks, Dirt, Grain, Overlays, Vintage Effect, scratches
4k00:068mm Camera Effect, 8mm Film Look, Light Leaks, Dirt, Grain, Overlays, Vintage Effect, scratches
Super 8mm Film Look, Light Leaks, Dirt, Grain, Scratches, Overlays, Vintage Effect, Old Film, Film Burn. Hair, scratches, and flicker, lifted from real 8mm film. Composite this over your footage using
hd00:32Super 8mm Film Look, Light Leaks, Dirt, Grain, Scratches, Overlays, Vintage Effect, Old Film, Film Burn. Hair, scratches, and flicker, lifted from real 8mm film. Composite this over your footage using

Related video keywords