All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Shar Pei Cross Staffy dog takes a dip in the sea, slow motion.
M
By M. W. Hunt
- Stock footage ID: 1083417031
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|130.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|58.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. A Shar Pei Cross Staffy dog waiting to play, slow motion.
Related video keywords
amusingaustraliabalmainbeloved pupcompanioncool offcutedomesticexercisefamily pethappyhappy doghotlovingmammalman's best friendnatureoutdoors dogpeipetplacid natureseashar pei cross staffyshar pei cross staffy dogslow motionstaffordshire bull terrierstaffystaffy crosssummersunnysweetswimsydneysydney backgroundsydney dogsydney harbourvacationwater