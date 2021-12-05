 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Slow motion Shar Pei Cross Staffy dog poses next to Sydney backdrop.

M

By M. W. Hunt

  • Stock footage ID: 1083416716
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV267.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV81.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16 MB

Related stock videos

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Shar Pei Cross Staffy in the sea with Sydney backdrop, slow motion.
4k00:24SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Shar Pei Cross Staffy in the sea with Sydney backdrop, slow motion.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. A Shar Pei Cross Staffy dog enjoying a Sydney view, slow motion.
4k00:45SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. A Shar Pei Cross Staffy dog enjoying a Sydney view, slow motion.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Slow motion Shar Pei Cross Staffy dog poses next to Sydney backdrop.
4k00:40SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Slow motion Shar Pei Cross Staffy dog poses next to Sydney backdrop.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Dog watches another with his owner in Sydney, slow motion.
4k00:40SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Dog watches another with his owner in Sydney, slow motion.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Cross Staffy dog takes a dip in the sea with Sydney background, slow motion.
4k00:13SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Cross Staffy dog takes a dip in the sea with Sydney background, slow motion.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Sydney pup fetching stick with harbour bridge background, slow motion.
4k00:22SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Sydney pup fetching stick with harbour bridge background, slow motion.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Cute pup at Ballast Point in Balmain Sydney.
4k00:13SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 02 2021. Cute pup at Ballast Point in Balmain Sydney.

Related video keywords