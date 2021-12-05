All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The concept of support and awareness for children with autism. World Autism Day. The two halves of the heart in women's and children's hands are connected into a whole
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083411127
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|55.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Strong and happy breast cancer survivior woman showing biceps - breast cancer awareness concept
hd00:10Woman showing heart sign framing breast cancer awareness ribbon - breast cancer awareness concept
hd00:11Happy breast cancer survivor woman fighting breast cancer making boxer's punches -breast cancer awareness concept
4k00:08beautiful African child smiling and holding pink ribbon craft in awareness of breast cancer - concept on African females and breast cancer
4k00:09Lesbian bald girl rejoices in victory over cancer or hiv. Raises his hands up, celebrates the victory, healed. Strong and happy breast cancer survivior woman - breast cancer awareness concept.
4k00:20Breast Cancer Awareness month paper cut woman face silhouette 4k animation, pink ribbon for health support. 2d concept presentation footage fade to white modern campaign template.
Related video keywords
adultaidautismautistawarenessbabybackgroundbehaviourbroken heartcarechildcloseupconceptdaydiseasedisorderfamilyhalfhandhealthhearthelphelping handholdholidayhumanjigsawkidlifelovemedicalmedicinementalmothermotherhoodmulticoloredparentpeoplepersonpuzzleredreunionsignsocialsupportsymbolsyndrometolerancewomanworld