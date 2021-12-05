All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Kid opens a handmade card in the form of a heart with multicolored puzzles inside - a symbol of autism. World Autism Awareness Day. Autism spectrum disorders. Social problems
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083410962
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|18.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Сhild, mother and father hold a heart with colorful puzzle pieces in their palms - a symbol of autism. Support for families with autism spectrum disorders. World Autism Awareness Day.Love of relatives
4k00:16Concept of support, care and unity of families with children with autism syndrome. Heart with puzzles of different colors in the hands of adults and a kid. Love of mother and father. World Autism day
4k00:06Two halves of the heart: red and with pieces of colorful puzzles, are connected into a whole. Mother's care, love and support for a child with autism syndrome. World Autism Awareness Day
4k00:05Two girls are holding a red heart with colorful puzzles inside, made with their own hands as a sign of support for children with autism. World Autism Awareness Day. Children with special needs
4k00:10A rainbow in Italy as symbol of hope in fighting with coronavirus COVID-19. Motivational phrase "everything will be fine" or "tutto andra bene". Pandemic emergency outbreak coronavirus. Stay at home.
4k00:09Child extends his hand to the child with autism syndrome and firmly squeezes his wrist as a sign of support. Teach kids to be kind, responsive and come to the aid of those in need. Autism day concept
Related video keywords
aidautismautism dayautistautisticawarenessbabybackgroundcarechildrencolorcolorfulconceptconditioncreativedaydiagnosisdisabilitydiseasedisorderhandshealthhearthelpholdillnessjigsawkidslonelinesslovemanmentalmulticoloredopenpeoplepersonproblempuzzleredrightsshapesignsocialspectrumsupportsymbolsyndrometolerancewhiteworld