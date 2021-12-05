All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Dubai, UAE, United Arab Emirates - May 25, 2021: 4K Evening to Night timelapse. Top View City Traffic. Cityscape Skyline Big City. Dubai, UAE, United Arab Emirates. 4K Day To Night Time Lapse. City
G
By Grisha Bruev
- Stock footage ID: 1083405622
Video clip length: 00:48FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|186.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|36.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:17Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
4k00:17Aerial night illuminated city view Sheikh Zayed road skyline skyscrapers commercial condominiums suburbs vehicle transport highway metro UAE Dubai RED WEAPON
4k00:05Time lapse expressway top view, Circl Road traffic an important infrastructure in Bangkok Thailand. 4K
4k00:08night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
4k00:10Sao Paulo, Brazil - January 27: Night time lapse view of traffic on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
4k00:13France Paris Aerial v58 Flying over Place Charles de Gaulle looking down at Arc de Triomphe to cityscape view 8/18
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
4k00:16Beautiful view of Los Angeles from Griffith Observatory. Shinning city lights and traffic. California. Timelapse. Loopable.
4k00:05Istanbul Bosphorus Bridge at Sunset with Car traffic lights and City Skyline, Aerial Hyperlapse Motion Time Lapse slide
Related video keywords
architecturebuildingbusinessbusiness backgroundcarcitycityscapeconceptday to nightdevelopmentdowntowndubaiduskeastestateexteriorfinancialglasshighhighrisehyperlapseilluminationindustryinfrastructurelightlightingluxurymiddlemodernmotionnightnightlifenighttimeoutdoorresidentialroadsceneskylineskyscraperstreetstructuretime lapsetime-lapsetimelapsetowertraffictraveluaeurbanview