 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Fethiye, Turkey - 29th of September 2021: 4K Pupil learns programming at the Robotics lesson

K

By Kaspriestess

  • Stock footage ID: 1083402604
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP452.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Little child boy is playing with robotic arm in a room. He is controlling it and taking ball by gadget, smiling and rejoicing
hd00:50Little child boy is playing with robotic arm in a room. He is controlling it and taking ball by gadget, smiling and rejoicing
Teacher and His Pupils Work on a Programable Robot with LED Illumination for School Science Class Project. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Teacher and His Pupils Work on a Programable Robot with LED Illumination for School Science Class Project. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Teacher is helping and explaining little schooler how mounting wire on construction detail in robot. Classes in robotics for younger students
hd00:31Teacher is helping and explaining little schooler how mounting wire on construction detail in robot. Classes in robotics for younger students
Shooting of group of six curious school children of different ethnicities smiling while watching their Korean male teacher use device of tablet computer for to run electronic designer at school. Slow
hd00:08Shooting of group of six curious school children of different ethnicities smiling while watching their Korean male teacher use device of tablet computer for to run electronic designer at school. Slow
Teacher With Two Female College Students Building Machine In Science Robotics Or Engineering Class
4k00:24Teacher With Two Female College Students Building Machine In Science Robotics Or Engineering Class
Two Girls and a Boy Work on Science Class Robotics Project. They Have Various Details, Drafts and Laptop on the Table. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:09Two Girls and a Boy Work on Science Class Robotics Project. They Have Various Details, Drafts and Laptop on the Table. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Female Teenage Pupil Building Robot Car In Science Lesson
4k00:17Female Teenage Pupil Building Robot Car In Science Lesson
Teacher With Two Female College Students Building Machine In Science Robotics Or Engineering Class
4k00:28Teacher With Two Female College Students Building Machine In Science Robotics Or Engineering Class

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby. Education Concept
4k00:21Young Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby. Education Concept

Related video keywords