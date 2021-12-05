All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Fethiye, Turkey - 29th of September 2021: 4K Pupil learns programming at the Robotics lesson
K
By Kaspriestess
- Stock footage ID: 1083402604
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|52.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:50Little child boy is playing with robotic arm in a room. He is controlling it and taking ball by gadget, smiling and rejoicing
4k00:12Teacher and His Pupils Work on a Programable Robot with LED Illumination for School Science Class Project. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
hd00:31Teacher is helping and explaining little schooler how mounting wire on construction detail in robot. Classes in robotics for younger students
hd00:08Shooting of group of six curious school children of different ethnicities smiling while watching their Korean male teacher use device of tablet computer for to run electronic designer at school. Slow
4k00:24Teacher With Two Female College Students Building Machine In Science Robotics Or Engineering Class
4k00:09Two Girls and a Boy Work on Science Class Robotics Project. They Have Various Details, Drafts and Laptop on the Table. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
algorithmassembleboybuildbuilding blockbuilding setbusychildchildhoodclassclassroomcomputercreateeducationeducational setelectronicsface maskgadgetgamekidlearnlegolessonmaskmechanical devicemodelpadprogrammepupilrobotrobotechnicsrobotic scienceroboticsrobotics technologyschemeschoolsciencestemstudentstudytablet computertablet pctechniquetoy