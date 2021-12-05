 
Antakya, Turkey - 13th of June 2021: 4K Harbiye waterfall and the facilities on it

K

By Kaspriestess

  • Stock footage ID: 1083402577
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP487.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV57.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.4 MB

