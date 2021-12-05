All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A small section of the summer garden in autumn. Summer vegetables and flowers.
H
By Hazoli
- Stock footage ID: 1083387640
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|788.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|50.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Top View Growing Big Bud Tulip Flower and Dew Petals. Amazing Beautiful Blooming Plant in Timelapse. Lovely Romantic and Natural Backdrop Wedding Decoration Alone Flower in Growing Process Closeup 4k
4k00:06Beautiful opening pink rose on white background. Petals of Blooming pink rose flower open, time lapse, close-up. Holiday, love, birthday design backdrop. Bud closeup. Macro. 4K UHD video timelapse
hd00:22Blossoms fall from trees against beautiful blur orchard blooming background. Slow motion. Bright floral scene with natural lighting.
4k00:09Beautiful opening pink rose on white background. Petals of Blooming pink rose flower open, time lapse, close-up. Holiday, love, birthday design backdrop. Bud closeup. Macro. 4K UHD video timelapse
hd00:10Natural meadow grass slowly swayed by wind blow. The beautiful green swaying grass field is relaxing & romantic. It waving along wind breeze. Slow motion & copy space. Green environment concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
4k00:21SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Shiny droplets of fresh water splash over the lush green palm during heavy rainstorm. Glassy raindrops fall on the tropical plant in the backyard of a holiday home.
Related video keywords
autumnautumn leavesautumn leaves patternbackgroundbeautifulbeautybiodiversitybiodiversity in gardenbloomingbotanycolorcolorfulcolorful flowerscolorful vegetablescountrysidedry leaveseggplantfloraflowerfoodfreshgardengardenergardeninggreenhealthhealthyleafleaveslifestylemarigold flowernaturalnatureorangeorange flowerorange marigoldsplantred flowerred marigoldsruralrural liferural lifestyleseasonspringsummer flowerssummer gardensummer vegetablesyellowyellow zucchinizucchini