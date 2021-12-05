All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Male hand writes a happy holiday in a red felt-tip pen on a cardboard sheet. Work using a wooden Christmas table. Man makes manuscript congratulation Happy New Year. Flat laid writing items.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083385258
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|194.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|50.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Give thanks - man hand writing a note with a black marker in a spiral notebook, overhead view
Related video keywords
4kbackgroundblackboardboardwalkcardboardcelebrationchristmascommunicationcompletionconceptcongratulationcorrectioncreativitydesktopdiarydrawingendingevefashionedfatherfelt-tip penflat layhandhappyhappy holidayholdingholidayhomeidealettermakemalemanmanuscriptmarkermerrynewnew yearnotepadremindersheetsignstudenttabletop viewwhitewishwoodenworkspacewrite