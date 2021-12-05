 
Male hand writes a happy holiday in a red felt-tip pen on a cardboard sheet. Work using a wooden Christmas table. Man makes manuscript congratulation Happy New Year. Flat laid writing items.

By Andrey Safonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083385258
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV194.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV50.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10 MB

