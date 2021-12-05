 
Slow motion: Young woman wearing a bathrobe on her hotel's balcony contemplates stunning river view in Aswan, Egypt. Female travelling takes a moment enjoy her luxury hotel

By wanderingstock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083384175
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

