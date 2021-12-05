 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 4, 2021. Scenery and traffic at the east exit of Sendai Station.

w

By wakamatsu.h

  • Stock footage ID: 1083381226
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4158.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV46.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.2 MB

Related stock videos

Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, October 10, 2021: Rare beef tongue Vending machine seen from the front . Translation: Gyu-tan(Beef tongue),Wa-gyu(Japanese beef).
4k00:13Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, October 10, 2021: Rare beef tongue Vending machine seen from the front . Translation: Gyu-tan(Beef tongue),Wa-gyu(Japanese beef).
Sendai City Japan Business area downtown from high angle time lapse video
hd00:08Sendai City Japan Business area downtown from high angle time lapse video
Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, October 2021. The night view of the front entrance of the west exit of Sendai Station.Translation: Sendai-eki (Sendai Station).
4k00:16Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, October 2021. The night view of the front entrance of the west exit of Sendai Station.Translation: Sendai-eki (Sendai Station).
Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 4, 2021. Scenery and traffic at the east exit of Sendai Station.
4k00:12Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 4, 2021. Scenery and traffic at the east exit of Sendai Station.
Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 4, 2021. Scenery and traffic at the east exit of Sendai Station.
4k00:05Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 4, 2021. Scenery and traffic at the east exit of Sendai Station.
Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 2021. In front of the Sendai Parco department store on Black Friday.
4k00:11Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 2021. In front of the Sendai Parco department store on Black Friday.
Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, November 2021. Passersby in Sendai Station.
4k00:10Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, November 2021. Passersby in Sendai Station.
Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, October 2021.：Bicycle storage in the aoba-street at Sendai. Japanese bicycle storage.
4k00:11Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, October 2021.：Bicycle storage in the aoba-street at Sendai. Japanese bicycle storage.

Related video keywords