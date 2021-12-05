 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 2, 2021. Zuihoden temple(Mausoleum of Date Masamune)

w

By wakamatsu.h

  • Stock footage ID: 1083381010
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4132.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV72.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.3 MB

Related stock videos

Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 2, 2021. Around the Cobblestone path. Zuihoden temple(Mausoleum of Date Masamune)
4k00:50Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 2, 2021. Around the Cobblestone path. Zuihoden temple(Mausoleum of Date Masamune)
Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 2021. Zuihoden (Mausoleum of Date Masamune).
4k00:18Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture Japan, December 2021. Zuihoden (Mausoleum of Date Masamune).

Related video keywords