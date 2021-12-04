 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Concentric hearts pattern slowly moving background Color gradient Valentines wedding mother

m

By mmarkoni

  • Stock footage ID: 1083363166
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4180.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Pink petal explosion animation for happy scenes
4k00:20Pink petal explosion animation for happy scenes
Red Hearts motion for Valentine's day Greeting love video. 4K Romantic looped animation on white background for Valentine's day, St. Valentines Day, Mother's day, Wedding anniversary invitation e-card
4k00:10Red Hearts motion for Valentine's day Greeting love video. 4K Romantic looped animation on white background for Valentine's day, St. Valentines Day, Mother's day, Wedding anniversary invitation e-card
Pink love hearts bokeh sparkle glitter particle motion Loop background. Birthday, Anniversary, new year, event, Christmas, Festival, Diwali Love.
4k00:15Pink love hearts bokeh sparkle glitter particle motion Loop background. Birthday, Anniversary, new year, event, Christmas, Festival, Diwali Love.
Pink glitter background - seamless loop
hd00:14Pink glitter background - seamless loop
Double burst of confetti. Gold festive confetti explosions fall on a black and green background. Alpha animation. Slow motion.
4k00:40Double burst of confetti. Gold festive confetti explosions fall on a black and green background. Alpha animation. Slow motion.
Glowing hearts background for Wedding and Valentine's day . Seamless loop. Red stars
hd00:10Glowing hearts background for Wedding and Valentine's day . Seamless loop. Red stars
Lens blur of golden moving lights
hd00:20Lens blur of golden moving lights
Red Sparkling hearts explosion.Valentine's Day shining heart.Good for lower third and transition.Good for wedding intro and opener.More Romantic collections in my portfolio.
hd00:10Red Sparkling hearts explosion.Valentine's Day shining heart.Good for lower third and transition.Good for wedding intro and opener.More Romantic collections in my portfolio.

Related video keywords