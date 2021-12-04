 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Yellow and white diced cheese with basil leaves on a wooden plate. Cheese cubes

I

By Ievgeniiya Ocheretna

  • Stock footage ID: 1083362611
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV41.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

The cheese is beautifully sliced lying on a wooden surface
hd00:15The cheese is beautifully sliced lying on a wooden surface

Related video keywords