 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Merry Christmas animation background motion video premium

W

By White_Fox

  • Stock footage ID: 1083356413
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV470.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
Glowing blue Christmas tree animation with light and particles. 4k
4k00:20Glowing blue Christmas tree animation with light and particles. 4k
Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4K Flight of gold bokeh particles. Magical shimmering light. Merry Christmas golden intro template.
4k00:104K Flight of gold bokeh particles. Magical shimmering light. Merry Christmas golden intro template.
Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
4k00:30Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
Amazing Christmas Red Background with Falling snow and Snowflakes - Christmas And holidays Greeting Red Background 4K animation - Snowfall Holidays Background
4k00:35Amazing Christmas Red Background with Falling snow and Snowflakes - Christmas And holidays Greeting Red Background 4K animation - Snowfall Holidays Background
Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Abstract motion Gold background. Bokeh and glitter lights. Turbulence particles.
4k00:20Abstract motion Gold background. Bokeh and glitter lights. Turbulence particles.

Related video keywords