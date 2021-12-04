 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Shallow sea of ​​the baltic ocean

R

By Richard Solomodenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083355663
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4270.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV53.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.6 MB

Related video keywords