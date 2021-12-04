All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Red Church in the middle of the city
R
- Stock footage ID: 1083355468
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|410.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|121.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful time lapse of sunrise clouds moving fast over the Temple Mount: Dome of the Rock, Western Wall and Al Aqsa Mosque; with Jewish people praying in sections because of covid-19 regulations
hd00:19St. James Cathedral Church Aerial view of church in Jerusalem old city Israel Epic evening shot around St. James Cathedral Church with the jerusalem old city skyline in frame amazing christian shot!!!
4k00:39Oslo, Norway, Scandanavia.Beautiful 4K panoramic aerial video from flying drone to Oslo Cathedral (Oslo domkirke), the main church for the Church of Norway Diocese of Oslo. (Series)