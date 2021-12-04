 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, Underwater.

S

By Stanislavskyi

  • Stock footage ID: 1083353116
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4122.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV61.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.2 MB

Related stock videos

Green Sea Turtle, Hawaii Sunset, Tracking Crane Shot with Rack Focus
hd00:50Green Sea Turtle, Hawaii Sunset, Tracking Crane Shot with Rack Focus
Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
4k00:49Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
4k00:27Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
4k00:59Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
4k00:43Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, Underwater.
4k00:26Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, Underwater.
Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, Underwater.
4k00:15Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, Underwater.
Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, Underwater.
4k00:15Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, Underwater.

Related video keywords