All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, Underwater.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083353092
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|268.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|128.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|25.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:49Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
4k00:27Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
4k00:59Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
4k00:43Green Sea Turtle, Chelonia mydas, floats to the surface, breathes in air and submerges again.
Related video keywords
animalanimalsaquaticbiologycheloniachelonia mydasclimate changecoastconservationdangerousdiveeatsecosystemegyptenvironmentenvironmentalexoticgarbagegrassgreengreen sea turtlegreen turtlelifemarine lifenaturalnaturenewbornoceanprotectionrecyclered seareefreptilereptilianscubasea turtlesea turtle conservancyseabedseagrassseaweedshellsnorkelingswimmingtestudo mydastropicalturtlesunderwaterwaterwildwildlife