 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Young couple sightseeing ancient Egyptian temple take selfies

w

By wanderingstock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083351946
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV669.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

Happy young couple on Times Square, Manhattan, New York City at night. Beautiful young multi-ethnic couple dating smiling having fun on date or as tourists in USA. Asian woman, Caucasian man.
hd00:08Happy young couple on Times Square, Manhattan, New York City at night. Beautiful young multi-ethnic couple dating smiling having fun on date or as tourists in USA. Asian woman, Caucasian man.
Piggyback. Casually dressed heterosexual couple having fun together in a big city. They are running and laughing.
hd00:12Piggyback. Casually dressed heterosexual couple having fun together in a big city. They are running and laughing.
happy couple near Eiffel tower in Paris, France
hd00:17happy couple near Eiffel tower in Paris, France
Tourist couple on travel taking selfie photo by Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. Happy young romantic couple traveling in Europe taking self-portrait with smartphone camera. Man and woman happy together
hd00:06Tourist couple on travel taking selfie photo by Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. Happy young romantic couple traveling in Europe taking self-portrait with smartphone camera. Man and woman happy together
Beautiful cinematic shot, drone follows young happy couple walking towards Mont Saint Michel fortress in Normandy France
4k00:20Beautiful cinematic shot, drone follows young happy couple walking towards Mont Saint Michel fortress in Normandy France
Young woman in campidoglio balcony admires rome's cityscape
4k00:18Young woman in campidoglio balcony admires rome's cityscape
Happy couple tourists with map background St. Peter's Basilica church in Vatican city, Rome, Italy.
hd00:13Happy couple tourists with map background St. Peter's Basilica church in Vatican city, Rome, Italy.
People in New York - happy couple on Times Square. Shopping dating young couple in love. Beautiful young multiracial tourists having fun date in city, Manhattan, USA. Asian woman, Caucasian man.
hd00:16People in New York - happy couple on Times Square. Shopping dating young couple in love. Beautiful young multiracial tourists having fun date in city, Manhattan, USA. Asian woman, Caucasian man.
Same model in other videos
Young woman walking towards room window opens curtains and walks into the garden. Beach bungalow, woman on vacation
4k00:08Young woman walking towards room window opens curtains and walks into the garden. Beach bungalow, woman on vacation
Drone aerial view of Young man floating on inflatable pineapple over blue swimming pool enjoying sunbathing and vacations in tropical destination. People travel tourism holidays concept
4k00:17Drone aerial view of Young man floating on inflatable pineapple over blue swimming pool enjoying sunbathing and vacations in tropical destination. People travel tourism holidays concept
Young woman in tropical rainforest looking up at beautiful light and touching the rain drops with hands. People travel enjoying nature and life concept. Slow motion video
hd00:10Young woman in tropical rainforest looking up at beautiful light and touching the rain drops with hands. People travel enjoying nature and life concept. Slow motion video
Slow motion: Young happy couple on vacation in hotel room wearing bathrobe and hugging playfully in front of the window at sunset. City view
4k00:13Slow motion: Young happy couple on vacation in hotel room wearing bathrobe and hugging playfully in front of the window at sunset. City view
Young woman hiking pulls out his hand to get assistance from teammate.
hd00:10Young woman hiking pulls out his hand to get assistance from teammate.
Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
hd00:13Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
Young woman pulls hotel room curtains and walks outside. Female opens window curtains and walks on pool deck. People checking in hotel
4k00:08Young woman pulls hotel room curtains and walks outside. Female opens window curtains and walks on pool deck. People checking in hotel
Happy young woman on ski slopes taking a selfie portrait on top of snowcapped mountains in winter enjoying ski season vacations. Girl having fun in Switzerland sharing selfie to friends video
4k00:09Happy young woman on ski slopes taking a selfie portrait on top of snowcapped mountains in winter enjoying ski season vacations. Girl having fun in Switzerland sharing selfie to friends video

Related video keywords