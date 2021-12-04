All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Two cute little sisters hang balls on the Christmas tree and decorate the room for the new year and Christmas. Checkered pillows and a blanket lie on the bed. Children in red sweaters with ornament
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083351862
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|41.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Happy family preparing for New Year winter holidays celebration concept. Young 30s couple his preschool adorable 5s son decorating Christmas tree create festive mood atmosphere at modern cozy house
hd00:26Happy Christmas little girl having fun at home, near Decorated Christmas tree. Laughing child celebrating Xmas and New Year Winter Holidays, Playing with baubles. Slow motion 240 fps. Full HD 1080p
4k00:15grandfather with baby decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles toddler helping grandpa hang festive decorations at home on calm evening 4k footage
4k00:15Full caucasian family couple and little cute children gathered near Christmas tree engaged in decorating it enjoy process preparing for New Year celebration, adorn house feels happy, view from above
4k00:19grandfather with baby decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles toddler helping grandpa hang festive decorations at home on calm evening 4k footage
4k00:05little girl with father decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles child helping dad hang festive decorations at home on calm evening 4k footage
Same model in other videos
4k00:05Children decorate the Christmas tree by the window with glass Christmas balls and candy cane shaped toys. Preparation for Christmas and New Year. sisters in similar knitted red sweaters. xmas
4k00:07Children in pajamas jump, play pranks and have fun in their parents' bed before going to bed. Girls can't sleep on Christmas Eve looking forward to gifts from Santa. Xmas
4k00:07The kids are messing around in bed and don't want to fall asleep until Santa comes. Girls in plaid pajamas are naughty and laughing. Funny little sisters hiding under a blanket. Eve Xmas.
4k00:05Girl plays with teddy bears, telling them fairy tales and puts them to sleep in her soft four-poster bed. Festive decor with a Christmas tree in the children's room. Falling asleep on xmas eve
4k00:08Children play sitting on the windowsill at the Christmas tree and draw a drawing on the Misted glass window with their fingers. Kids in quarantine waiting for miracles and New Year. Magical xmas
4k00:09Children sitting on the floor by the bed and decorated Christmas tree with Christmas gifts unwrap one of the gift boxes. Children received gifts for xmas from Santa. Celebrating the New Year
4k00:08Girls with mom say hello, talking meeting relatives on virtual zoom video call at Christmas. Distance online conference chat together on laptop at home. Kids in pajamas in bed with a computer. Xmas
Related video keywords
babybackgroundbeautifulbedroomcandy canecaucasiancelebrationchildhoodchildrenchristmaschristmas ballchristmas treecutedaughterdecordecoratedecorationfamilyfestivefungiftsgirlshanghappyholidayhomeindoorindoorskidslightslittlelovelymerrynew yearornamentpeoplepersonplayfulprettyredroomseasonsistersmilesweatertogethertoystraditionaltreewinter