 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Happy Mother and daughter playing on the beach at the day time. Funny family in Christmas hat in summer by the sea. Concept of Happy New Year, Merry Christmas

S

By Suvorova Alexandra

  • Stock footage ID: 1083350290
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV66.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
Baby taking first steps with mother help
hd00:15Baby taking first steps with mother help
Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
Christmas eve dinner, family sitting at dining table enjoying dinner together. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
4k00:17Christmas eve dinner, family sitting at dining table enjoying dinner together. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
Young family together in their beatiful garden playing and having fun on the house background during sunset.
4k00:14Young family together in their beatiful garden playing and having fun on the house background during sunset.
Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
hd00:13Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Daughter giving Mother a gift
4k00:18Daughter giving Mother a gift
Same model in other videos
farmer woman inspects the tea fields and selects best teas by examining tea leaves for the light. Selective focus on girl agronomist. Organic smart farming and digital farming in the tea industry
hd00:06farmer woman inspects the tea fields and selects best teas by examining tea leaves for the light. Selective focus on girl agronomist. Organic smart farming and digital farming in the tea industry
green tea leaf in hand on background of mountains. Harvesting tea by farmer hand, harvesting every morning on green organic farm, Close up front
hd00:18green tea leaf in hand on background of mountains. Harvesting tea by farmer hand, harvesting every morning on green organic farm, Close up front
Happy Mother and Daughter swim together on inflatable colored circles in pool in the summer. Family holidays on the water on vacation, games and funny time with children
hd00:10Happy Mother and Daughter swim together on inflatable colored circles in pool in the summer. Family holidays on the water on vacation, games and funny time with children
Funny two little girls sisters swim and Spinning into an inflatable circle. Children have fun and play, dives on the water pool in the summer on vacation, holidays, weekends with family
hd00:09Funny two little girls sisters swim and Spinning into an inflatable circle. Children have fun and play, dives on the water pool in the summer on vacation, holidays, weekends with family
Beautiful young girl with a straw hat looks from the balcony at the blue sea. Rear view from the back. Natural style in clothing and interior. Concept of rest, travel, vacation, magazine, relaxation
hd00:09Beautiful young girl with a straw hat looks from the balcony at the blue sea. Rear view from the back. Natural style in clothing and interior. Concept of rest, travel, vacation, magazine, relaxation
Kid lies on an inflatable ring in the pool. Little girl Swimming In Pool on orange inflatable rubber ring. Holidays, Vacations, Recreations, Sport, Children, Water, Hotel, Summer
hd00:08Kid lies on an inflatable ring in the pool. Little girl Swimming In Pool on orange inflatable rubber ring. Holidays, Vacations, Recreations, Sport, Children, Water, Hotel, Summer
female seller collects and packs an order with greens and lettuce leaves in delivery boxes. Packing a mix of salad in plastic containers. Farm greens and flowers for healthy eating
hd00:16female seller collects and packs an order with greens and lettuce leaves in delivery boxes. Packing a mix of salad in plastic containers. Farm greens and flowers for healthy eating
Young girl in sunglasses on catamaran sailing on mountain lake. Happy teenager resting on a boat. Family travel relaxing on water lake. Children happiness vacation on a sailboat
hd00:07Young girl in sunglasses on catamaran sailing on mountain lake. Happy teenager resting on a boat. Family travel relaxing on water lake. Children happiness vacation on a sailboat

Related video keywords