All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Happy Mother and daughter playing on the beach at the day time. Funny family in Christmas hat in summer by the sea. Concept of Happy New Year, Merry Christmas
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083350290
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|66.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:17Christmas eve dinner, family sitting at dining table enjoying dinner together. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
4k00:14Young family together in their beatiful garden playing and having fun on the house background during sunset.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
hd00:06farmer woman inspects the tea fields and selects best teas by examining tea leaves for the light. Selective focus on girl agronomist. Organic smart farming and digital farming in the tea industry
hd00:18green tea leaf in hand on background of mountains. Harvesting tea by farmer hand, harvesting every morning on green organic farm, Close up front
hd00:10Happy Mother and Daughter swim together on inflatable colored circles in pool in the summer. Family holidays on the water on vacation, games and funny time with children
hd00:09Funny two little girls sisters swim and Spinning into an inflatable circle. Children have fun and play, dives on the water pool in the summer on vacation, holidays, weekends with family
hd00:09Beautiful young girl with a straw hat looks from the balcony at the blue sea. Rear view from the back. Natural style in clothing and interior. Concept of rest, travel, vacation, magazine, relaxation
hd00:08Kid lies on an inflatable ring in the pool. Little girl Swimming In Pool on orange inflatable rubber ring. Holidays, Vacations, Recreations, Sport, Children, Water, Hotel, Summer
hd00:16female seller collects and packs an order with greens and lettuce leaves in delivery boxes. Packing a mix of salad in plastic containers. Farm greens and flowers for healthy eating
Related video keywords
beachcaucasiancelebratingcelebrationchildchristmas daychristmas hatchristmas summerdaughterfamilyfamily funfestivefungirlhappyhappy familyhappy hathappy vacationholidayjoykidlifestyle lookingmothermother and daughtermothers daynew yearoutdoorparentplayportraitpresentredred hatsantasanta claussanta hatseasmilesummersummer beachsummer christmassurprisedtogethertropicalvacationvacation familyvacation travelwaterwinterwoman